    • Helping hospital staff to be more compassionate and understanding

    London West MP Arielle Kayabaga at an announcement in London on March 25, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) London West MP Arielle Kayabaga at an announcement in London on March 25, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    St. Joseph’s Health Care and London Health Sciences Centre have been using a federal investment to train staff on how to be more compassionate among other things.

    The $72,768 from the federal government was given to Lawson Health Research Institute and has been used to train 400 hospital staff, and is helping increase staff's understanding of patients' lived experience, resulting in more approachable and compassionate care.

    "Here in London, just like many other cities across Canada, we're seeing substance use harms continue to take a tragic toll on our families and friends,” said London West MP Arielle Kayabaga, who was part of an event Monday morning to highlight the money.

    “There is no one size fits all solution to the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis, but we will continue to work together to help save lives," she added.

     The money was funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program.

