LONDON, Ont. -- A soaking rain event is unfolding heading into Halloween with 5-10mm of rain expected Wednesday afternoon in the London area and another 10-15 mm Wednesday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, as rain and strong winds invade southern Ontario.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday night between 9 p.m. and midnight. The strong area of low pressure will also continue its push toward Southern Ontario Wednesday night.

The rainfall will continue into Halloween with the heaviest rain driving south of the city Thursday afternoon.

There is a potential dry window, where the steady rain will ease off to a light drizzle Thursday evening. This will occur just ahead of a rapidly deepening low pressure system.

Forecast models are indicating a window between 4-7 p.m., before the rain fills back in close to 8 p.m. and a heavier rain returns close to 10 p.m.

That is likely to be the dryest window for trick-or-treaters hoping to hit the streets to collect some candy.

The low deepens and lifts across Lake Huron Thursday night and the winds will increase and shift northwest.

There will be snow as the temperatures drop in Bruce County, northern Wellington County and Perth County between 10 p.m. and midnight.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, northern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and southern Bruce County.

This could be the first significant snowfall of the season in those areas, with some receiving 5-10 cm of snow by Friday morning.