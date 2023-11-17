LONDON
London

    • Heavy police presence seen in northeast London, Ont. neighbourhood, one person in custody

    A heavy police presence was seen in the Huron Heights neighbourhood in London Ont. on Nov. 17, 2023, as police dealt with a ‘person in distress.’ (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) A heavy police presence was seen in the Huron Heights neighbourhood in London Ont. on Nov. 17, 2023, as police dealt with a ‘person in distress.’ (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

    Members of the London Police Service (LPS) asked some residents in the Huron Heights neighbourhood to “shelter in place” Friday evening.

    London police Const. Matt Dawson confirmed to CTV News that officers were assisting with “a person in distress.”

    People in the area of Sorrell Road were not allowed in or out of the street as a safety precaution.

    However, police posted on social media there wasn’t a risk to public safety.

    Police attended the area around 4:30 p.m. and remained there for several hours.

    LPS have told CTV News that one person has been taken into custody, and that the investigation was resolved peacefully with no injuries reported.

    The heavy police presence cleared late Friday night, with some police remaining at the residence while the investigation was completed. 

    A heavy police presence was seen in the Huron Heights neighbourhood in London Ont. on Nov. 17, 2023, as police dealt with a ‘person in distress.’ (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

    A heavy police presence was seen in the Huron Heights neighbourhood in London Ont. on Nov. 17, 2023, as police dealt with a ‘person in distress.’ (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News