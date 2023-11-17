Heavy police presence seen in northeast London, Ont. neighbourhood, one person in custody

Members of the London Police Service (LPS) asked some residents in the Huron Heights neighbourhood to “shelter in place” Friday evening.

London police Const. Matt Dawson confirmed to CTV News that officers were assisting with “a person in distress.”

People in the area of Sorrell Road were not allowed in or out of the street as a safety precaution.

However, police posted on social media there wasn’t a risk to public safety.

Police attended the area around 4:30 p.m. and remained there for several hours.

LPS have told CTV News that one person has been taken into custody, and that the investigation was resolved peacefully with no injuries reported.

The heavy police presence cleared late Friday night, with some police remaining at the residence while the investigation was completed.

A heavy police presence was seen in the Huron Heights neighbourhood in London Ont. on Nov. 17, 2023, as police dealt with a ‘person in distress.’ (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

