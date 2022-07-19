Heat warnings stretch across Ontario including London-Middlesex
Heat warnings stretch across Ontario including London-Middlesex
Heat warnings are in effect for most of Ontario Tuesday including London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Elgin counties.
The multi-day will see high temperatures reaching near 31 C with humidex values in the upper 30s expected today and Wednesday.
Tonight's overnight low near 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday.
Tuesday: Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late this evening. Low 22.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe -- and the national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes.
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
A man driving by a burning home in Indiana stops to rescue 5 children inside
A man in Indiana is being hailed as a hero by local officials after entering a home engulfed in flames last week and saving the lives of several children trapped inside the burning structure.
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate
Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.
China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China will take 'resolute and strong measures' should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
Abnormally dry conditions affecting farmers' crops in southwestern Ontario
A recent scarcity of rainfall in southwestern Ontario has meant some farms will yield less than usual this harvesting season.
Windsor
-
Heat event covers Windsor-Essex for the next few days
Heat warnings are in effect for most of Ontario Tuesday including Windsor-Essex.
-
Essex seeking public consultation on new fire station
Essex will soon seek public consultation on a location for the construction of a new fire station in Harrow.
-
'The damage is done': Farmers praying for another million dollar rain
Some much needed rain is still needed after some spotty summer showers across southwestern Ontario Sunday.
Barrie
-
'I'm innocent': Barrie councillor denies sexual harassment allegations
Barrie city councillor Mike McCann has filed a statement of defence following allegations of sexually harassing a city staffer.
-
Playtime Wasaga Beach casino hosts job fair
Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited is hosting its job fair at Wasaga Beach RecPlex from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-
Muskoka Pride flies the progressive rainbow flag
Newly-minted Mayor Rick Maloney joined Muskoka Pride to raise the Progress Pride flag in Bracebridge on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Crews battle apartment fire in Sturgeon Falls
CTV News has learned the power has been shut off for about 45 customers in Sturgeon Falls as firefighters battle a burning apartment building Tuesday morning.
-
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Here’s what experts say you should be on the lookout for.
Ottawa
-
Police insist Ottawa remains 'a safe city' following series of recent violent crimes
Ottawa police are reassuring the public about the safety of the capital following a series of recent shootings in the city.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Get ready for the heat! Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday
Get ready for the heat! Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the July heat warning
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five places to cool off in the national capital region during the heat warning.
Toronto
-
Woman dies in crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga: police
A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after their SUV collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Mississauga early on Tuesday morning.
-
Abnormally dry conditions affecting farmers' crops in southwestern Ontario
A recent scarcity of rainfall in southwestern Ontario has meant some farms will yield less than usual this harvesting season.
-
Family spends 23 hours travelling with WestJet only to end up back where they started
A Calgary family who flew to Toronto only to turn around and fly back home due to WestJet delays said their $4,000 vacation went 'down the drain.'
Montreal
-
Quebecers asked to avoid 5 ERs due to 'critical' situations
The Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec is asking the public to avoid its five emergency rooms because the situation is already considered critical.
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.
-
Longueuil man accused of sexually assaulting teen; police searching for more victims
Longueuil police is looking for potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.
Atlantic
-
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Halifax police seek truck driver after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
A motorcyclist is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries following a crash in Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a hole in the side of their cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
-
Southern Manitoba could experience up to 150 mm of rain over next 48 hours
Manitobans in the southern part of the province are being warned to prepare for heavy amounts of rain over the next two days.
-
'Severe' thunderstorms moving across southern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that the “severe” thunderstorms in the province on Monday could produce tornadoes.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Alta., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
Restaurants and hotels bounce back as Calgary Stampede welcomes over 1.2 million people
Over a million people came out to the Calgary Stampede this year, giving local restaurants and hotels the boost they need as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
-
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Here’s what experts say you should be on the lookout for.
-
Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents
An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Vancouver
-
Alleged victim takes the stand in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who accused former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen of sexual assault testified Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Hundreds of BC Ferries employees out sick at any given time, company says after latest cancellations
Ferry cancellations led to massive delays for people trying to return to the Lower Mainland from Salt Spring Island on Sunday night.
-
Truck crashes into overpass on Highway 1 in Langley
A truck carrying a load that made it too tall to clear an overpass crashed in Langley, causing major delays for drivers on Highway 1 Monday afternoon.