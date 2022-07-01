Heat warning expected to come down late Friday
A heat warning remains in effect for parts of the region to kick off July.
Environment Canada has issued the warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin County and London-Middlesex.
Maximum temperatures are expected to reach near 31 C again Friday after a very warm night on Thursday.
Humidex values are expected to be in the mid-30s today.
The heat event is forecast to come to an end tonight.
Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing before morning. Low 14.
Saturday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 31.
Sunday: Sunny. High 26.
Monday: Sunny. High 27.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
