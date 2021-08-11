LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada ended a special weather statement that was issued Tuesday morning, but a heat warning remains in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka Wednesday.

For a second day in a row much of Southwestern Ontario stays in a heat warning with daytime temperatures expected to reach the high 20s to low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

These hot temperatures will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has also issued a one-day heat alert for Thursday into Friday morning, with overnight temperatures expected to remain above 20C.

Extreme heat affects everyone, so watch for signs of heat illness such as:

swelling

rash

cramps

fainting

heat exhaustion

heat stroke

worsening of some health conditions

Officials recommend that you drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area or swimming pool, if you wish to be outside. Check on older family, friends and neighbours, and make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.