'He did a buck 40 down the shoulder': Driver charged after speeding down shoulder of Highway 401

A 20-year-old driver from Petrolia is facing multiple offences after Elgin County OPP received multiple complaints of a vehicle speeding down the shoulder of Highway 401.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, dash cam video shows a dark coloured sedan speeding past other vehicles on the shoulder of Highway 401 in Elgin County.

“Oh my God, that dude’s driving on the shoulder!” a person can be heard saying in the video. “He just did, like, a buck 40 [140 km/h] down the shoulder by everybody.”

OPP said they received “multiple complaints” about the driver, and the vehicle was stopped by police.

The 20-year-old driver from Petrolia was later charged with multiple Highway Traffic Act offences.

“We all have somewhere to be, but [drive safe] so we can all reach our destinations!” OPP said on Twitter.