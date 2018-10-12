

CTV London





Losses are expected to be in the millions after a large hay barn went up in flames late Thursday near Aylmer.

The barn located on Vienna Line south of Aylmer caught fire late Thursday night with fire crews arriving on scene around 11:15 p.m.

Crews fought to contain the fire to the barn throughout the night in an attempt to stop it from spreading.

Witnesses tell CTV News that a red glow could be seen in the sky from several kilometres away.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, and a cause has not been released.