Half of Huron County family hit by vehicles while riding bike

Oliver Sawchuck is seen here in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike, Sept 7, 2021. (Source: Julie Sawchuck) Oliver Sawchuck is seen here in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike, Sept 7, 2021. (Source: Julie Sawchuck)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

O'Toole kicks off final week of campaign on the attack

After weeks of running what he's described as a 'positive campaign,' Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole came out swinging hard against his main opponent, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on Monday, levelling personal attacks at his morning event, and in a series of new attack ads.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island