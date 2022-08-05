Guns and drugs taken off London streets
A month’s long investigation by London police has led to over 20 charges and a number of weapons and drugs taken off city streets.
Dating back to March, officers entered homes on Sarnia Road and Princess Avenue.
According to police, the following items were seized:
- Loaded .45 caliber prohibited handgun (reported stolen)
- Loaded .45 caliber restricted handgun (serial number removed)
- 14 grams carfentanil
- 582 grams of fentanyl
- 1431 grams of methamphetamine
- 149 grams of cocaine
- 379 grams of psyilocybin
- 44 Ritalin pills
- 411 Dilaudid pills
- 32 oxycodone pills
- 285 rounds of ammunition (various types)
- Ballistic vest
- Numerous digital scales
- Numerous cellular phones
- Money counter
- Approximately $1620 in cash
- 5090 grams of cutting agent
Total value of drugs seized: $249,265
A total of seven people ranging in age from 21 years to 30 years old, all from North York, Toronto or London, are charged.
Charges include posses restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and possess firearm obtained by crime
London Top Stories
-
WATCH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
How many monkeypox cases are there in Canada?
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
China announced Friday it was ending all contact with the United States on major issues -- including crucial climate cooperation that led to the international 2015 Paris accord -- as tensions and public rebukes ratcheted higher over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Two months of job losses a sign of shifting economy, economist suggests
Canada's economy appears to be backing away from the rapid jobs growth seen earlier this year, with July marking the second-straight month of job losses, even as the unemployment rate held steady.
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a 'significant risk to public safety.'
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph cyclist dies after being hit by train
The 31-year-old man was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a crash just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo Region
Public Health says the case is in a man in his 30s.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Monkeypox vaccine clinic pop-up at Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Sunday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting its first monkeypox vaccine clinic at Pride Fest on Sunday.
-
Police continue to investigate animal cruelty case, 'person of interest' ruled out
Windsor police say the man in a recently released surveillance photo has been identified and confirm he has been ruled out as a person of interest in an animal cruelty investigation.
-
Local medical leaders denounce protests at Windsor doctor's office
A joint statement from medical leaders in Windsor-Essex is supporting a local doctor who is promoting COVID019 vaccines for kids.
Barrie
-
Barrie man sentenced to one year in jail for prostitution of teen
Today, Justice Michelle Fuerst told Eric Mejia-Gonzales he will spend the next 12 months behind bars for procuring a 15-year-old for sexual services in 2018.
-
RVH loosens visitor restrictions
Effective Monday, Aug. 8, admitted patients are allowed one visitor per day, seven days a week for three hours. Previously visitors could only remain with a patient for one hour.
-
Niagara Falls woman succumbs to gunshot
A woman has succumbed to her injuries after being shot in Bracebridge in July.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say two dead, gunshots fired on Goulais Avenue
Sault Ste. Marie say two people are dead at the scene of a residential fire on Goulais Avenue.
-
Sudbury courthouse cleared after bomb threat, police say
The Sudbury courthouse has been cleared and personnel are returning to work.
-
Retirement home worker in Elliot Lake charged with assaulting resident
Police in Elliot Lake have charged a 58-year-old retirement worker with assaulting a resident.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters free man's hand from bread-making machine at Orleans business
Emergency crews responded to a call at 11:13 a.m. Friday for a man with his hand stuck in a bread-making machine at a business in Orleans.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest weekend of the summer in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario, warning a two-day heat event will bring temperatures of 31 C on Saturday and 33 C on Sunday.
-
OC Transpo warns commuters 'more bus trip cancellations' possible into next week
OC Transpo says a "few short-term factors" will result in continued bus trip cancellations into next week, including higher-than-usual sick leaves and normal seasonal vacations.
Toronto
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southern Ontario as two-day heat event expected
Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning as a two-day heat event is expected this weekend.
-
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
-
Dozens turned away from Toronto shelters each night, new data suggests
Each night dozens of homeless individuals are being been told that there is no shelter bed available for them and the situation appears to be worsening, newly released city data shows.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a 'significant risk to public safety.'
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 new deaths
Quebec reported on Friday that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19 and hospitalizations dropped by 27.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | What happened to Eileen? Family seeks answers 60 years after P.E.I. woman's disappearance
What happened to Eileen Faye Williams? The missing woman’s family is still trying to answer that question, 60 years after she disappeared without a trace on Prince Edward Island.
-
Federal environment minister says Nova Scotia looking to 'stall' on carbon tax
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he is disappointed Nova Scotia is looking to stall on taxing carbon pollution.
-
Growing forest fire in central Newfoundland forces another highway closure
A growing forest fire in central Newfoundland has forced the continued closure of a highway that links several small communities on the island's south coast.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP’s new team to tackle rural violent crime
Manitoba RCMP has created a new team to deal with violent crimes in rural communities.
-
Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.
-
Employer prosecuted over incident where worker sustained spinal fracture
The owner of a construction business has been prosecuted following a July 2018 incident where a worker sustained a spinal fracture.
Calgary
-
Banff man killed in altercation at bar, suspect in custody
One man was killed and another was taken into custody after an altercation in Banff on Thursday.
-
Calgary police used non-lethal weapons in arrest of city hall break-in suspect
Police were called to the municipal building at 4 a.m. on Aug. 2 for reports of a break-in, and arrived to find a man with a knife lighting fires.
-
Lethbridge police seek suspect in multiple thefts
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who they say stole a laptop and committed other thefts.
Edmonton
-
Coun. Janz violated code of conduct with 'pig' retweet: integrity commissioner
Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz violated the Council Code of Conduct bylaw when he retweeted a post using a derogatory term for police, the city's integrity commissioner has found.
-
Stinky west-end composter seeking to remain open until 2023
The source of a long-standing smell in west Edmonton will be allowed to operate for at least another two weeks.
-
Banff man killed in altercation at bar, suspect in custody
One man was killed and another was taken into custody after an altercation in Banff on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver mayoral candidate drops out of race a few months before election
One of the candidates for Vancouver's top job has left the race, according to a statement from his municipal party.
-
Latest on the lifeguard shortage: Vancouver modifying outdoor pool schedule
Due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage the city says is affecting services "across North America," Vancouver is changing its pool schedules again.
-
Beer cans spill from transport truck onto B.C. on-ramp
Metro Vancouver drivers dealt with a different kind of debris on the roadway during the commute in Friday morning: beer cans.