Guns and drugs taken off London streets

A month’s long investigation by London police has led to over 20 charges and a number of weapons and drugs taken off city streets.

Dating back to March, officers entered homes on Sarnia Road and Princess Avenue.

According to police, the following items were seized:

Loaded .45 caliber prohibited handgun (reported stolen)

Loaded .45 caliber restricted handgun (serial number removed)

14 grams carfentanil

582 grams of fentanyl

1431 grams of methamphetamine

149 grams of cocaine

379 grams of psyilocybin

44 Ritalin pills

411 Dilaudid pills

32 oxycodone pills

285 rounds of ammunition (various types)

Ballistic vest

Numerous digital scales

Numerous cellular phones

Money counter

Approximately $1620 in cash

5090 grams of cutting agent

Total value of drugs seized: $249,265

A total of seven people ranging in age from 21 years to 30 years old, all from North York, Toronto or London, are charged.

Charges include posses restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and possess firearm obtained by crime