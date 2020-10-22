LONDON, ONT. -- The Kitchener woman charged in relation to last year’s explosion on Woodman Avenue in London Ont. is expected to plead guilty Thursday.

The lawyer for Daniella Leis, 24, confirmed to CTV News last week that she would be entering a guilty plea remotely.

Leis is facing 12 charges in relation to the Aug. 14. 2019 explosion that saw homes levelled and a neighbourhood left in shock.

She is accused of driving impaired and hitting a gas line.

A leak from that line led to the explosion that left one home levelled and others destroyed.

At least 10 homes were left unsafe or uninhabitable.

Seven people were injured the explosion including a firefighter who was hospitalized for several days.

The complete charges for Leis are four counts of Impaired Operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm, four counts of Criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and four counts of Impaired operation causing bodily harm.

