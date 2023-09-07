Groundbreaking for new $45 million dollar plant in Strathroy

The Middlesex County community of Strathroy-Caradoc is celebrating its latest industrial milestone.

Quebec-based Norbec broke ground on a $45 million manufacturing facility in the community Thursday.

Norbec President Jan Lembregts says the company chose Strathroy from among 100 potential sites in Canada and the United States.

“Strathroy came out on top for several reasons,” said Lembregts. “First of all, the location. We wanted to have good access to the GTA and the Ontario market, and also good access to the Midwest, Michigan and Ohio. So southwestern Ontario for us is really good. We also really liked to operate in a rural market because we need space. And we also liked the environment.”

Located in an industrial park near Highway 402, the new Norbec facility will manufacture insulated metal panels for walk-in coolers and freezers used in grocery stores, food service, and other settings.

Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Colin Grantham says landing the facility was the result of the community becoming more aggressive in chasing economic opportunities.

“I’d love to put a sign out on the 402, ‘Strathroy is open for business.’ I think people will find we’re going to be a little more aggressive,” said Grantham. “We have been, but we need to be more aggressive in attracting business to this community.”

Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson says this is just the beginning of industrial expansion in the area.

“The product that they manufacture will not only be sold across Canada and the United States, but globally as well. So this is a real footprint, and a real mark for Southwest Caradoc, for Middlesex County, and perhaps maybe it’s the start of other investments and other companies.”

The plant will begin producing panels in spring of next year, with an official opening expected next summer. It will start with 70 employees.

It will be 150-thousand square feet in size, and is considered state of the art.