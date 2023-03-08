'Gridlocked': Catholic school board trustees in London, Ont. at standstill due to conflicts of interest
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) trustees are “gridlocked” after seven of its eight members declared a conflict of interest.
The Education Act — which governs schools and school boards — requires two members to be able to vote, but in the case of the LDCSB that isn’t currently possible.
LDCSB Trustee Chair Linda Steel is the only one not to declare a conflict.
She wrote in an affidavit to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (OSCOJ) that “seven of the eight trustees of the board have declined to vote on urgent matters necessary for the board to carry on business due to concerns over perceived conflicts of interest.”
Those trustees are Gabe Pizzuti, Sandra Cruz, Bill Hall, Mary Holmes, John Jevnikar, Josh Lamb, and Matt Pizzuti.
Now, the LDCSB is taking to the OSCOJ Friday to ask for an exemption to the conflict of interest laws in order to resume their day-to-day operations.
Since November, they’ve been at a stand still and cannot even vote on key issues such as the $312,000,000 budget.
“Given the number of trustees with family members employed in the board, we are taking careful and proactive steps to ensure we are compliant with our legislative and governance responsibilities,” Steel told CTV News London in a statement.
This is not the first time this has happened.
In 2008 the Huron-Perth District Catholic School Board (HPDCSB) had four of its five members declare a conflict.
They applied, and were granted an exemption by the court, and still use it to this day when necessary.
“We do have the ability to use that when we need to,” said Mary Helen Van Loon, chair of the HPDCSB trustees. “Currently we don't need to do it because we have three trustees that do have conflict, but still have two that do not.”
If LDCSB is granted an exemption by the OSCOJ, it will bring back all eight trustees to the table with the ability to vote.
“A beautiful part about this is that it does allow all of the trustees to make those decisions,” said Van Loon. “Those are big, important decisions and there's a lot of money being discussed and involved. So the more people that we've been harping on the better.”
The loss of quorum has put them at a standstill since late November. Steel wants this resolved as soon as possible so they can move forward.
“Receiving clarity from the court will enable the board of trustees to continue its work with confidence and transparency,” said Steel.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | The 'Worm Moon' over southern Ontario
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Grocery store CEOs to face questions on food prices at Commons committee
The CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains will be before a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about the rapid rise in food prices.
Trudeau accused of being 'dismissive' as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau resigning, calls on colleagues to 'put away the anger'
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. Speaking in the chamber for the final time, Garneau said it has been an honour to serve the country. He has been a member of Parliament for more than 14 years, including seven years in government.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Arrest warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Ransomware attack hits Canadian engineering company working on military bases, power plants
A Canadian engineering giant whose work includes critical military, power and transportation infrastructure across the country has been hit with a ransomware attack. The Department of National Defence says Black & McDonald reported the attack last month, but the company has refused to publicly confirm the incident.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
Bank of Canada holds key rate for first time in a year
The Bank of Canada is holding its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year, sticking to its wait-and-see approach even as its U.S. counterpart charts a more aggressive path.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian involved in Kitchener LRT crash
Waterloo regional police are currently on scene of an LRT crash in Kitchener involving a pedestrian.
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
'Science, wonder, questions': 7th Crestview Science Fair returns after three-year hiatus
Students from kindergarten to Grade 6 showed off their best ideas at the 7th Crestview Public School Science Fair on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
More snow coming to Windsor-Essex. Here's when
Winter isn’t over yet in Windsor-Essex, with another round of snow expected by the end of the week.
-
Looking to travel within Canada this summer? More flights coming to Windsor International Airport
Windsor travellers looking to explore Canada this summer will soon have another option.
-
Two urns stolen during theft from Chatham vehicle
Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help after two urns were reported stolen from a vehicle.
Barrie
-
Deadly collision on County Road 27 in Springwater under investigation
One person has died and another is in critical condition following a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday morning.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
-
Temporary staffing agencies exploit worker shortages in long-term care facilities: report
Huntsville's Fairvern Nursing Home is one of many long-term care facilities in Ontario struggling to keep up with the high cost of temporary staffing.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews remain at the the scene Wednesday of a fire at a North Bay motel which began before 10:00 a.m.
-
Ransomware attack hits Canadian engineering company working on military bases, power plants
A Canadian engineering giant whose work includes critical military, power and transportation infrastructure across the country has been hit with a ransomware attack. The Department of National Defence says Black & McDonald reported the attack last month, but the company has refused to publicly confirm the incident.
-
Alleged stunt driver flees police in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old man from Cochrane is facing numerous charges following an incident on Twelfth Avenue early Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
-
Police operation underway on Walkley Road in Ottawa's south end
A section of Walkley Road is partially closed near Heron Road as police conduct an investigation in the 1800 block of Walkley Road.
-
Ottawa city council declares intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ottawa city council has declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.
Toronto
-
'Don't allow your dogs to bark': City removes signage telling owners to keep dogs quiet
The City of Toronto is taking down a number of signs in city-run parks telling dog owners to limit barking as they said the messaging “did not meet the mark.”
-
Ontario university accused of offering low salary for Indigenous Director opening
The salary range offered along with the role of Director of Indigenous Relations at an Ontario university is drawing attention after it was discovered to be lower than comparable job listings at the institution.
-
Ontario announces new apprentice program that lets Grade 11 students earn their high-school diploma on the job
Ontario will allow students in Grade 11 to begin working toward their apprenticeships in skilled trades.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
-
Quebec rolls out new measures to alleviate SAAQ backlog, long lineups
Following days of long lineups, Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) is rolling out several new measures to reduce wait times at service centres. The changes announced Wednesday are meant to mitigate a massive backlog caused by a computer glitch during the launch of the SAAQ's new online platform.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
Gun threat that forced lockdown in Winnipeg school a hoax: police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
Trial of retired Winnipeg priest charged with indecent assault wraps up
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of retired 93-year-old priest Arthur Masse.
-
City of Winnipeg claims company billed more than $1 million for tows that didn't happen
The City of Winnipeg was billed for more than $1 million worth of tows that it says never happened. But a report to the Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee (EPC) is recommending City Council approve a legal settlement with Tartan Towing for $446,250, less than half of the total.
Calgary
-
Alberta creating new provincial gang suppression unit, firearms unit
Alberta is creating two new police units in an effort to combat organized crime and gun violence throughout the province.
-
Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'
In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says 'hope to erode our freedoms' by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.
-
Calgary woman has big plans for $3M lottery win
Travel, retirement and an investment property are among the ideas that one Calgary woman is considering now that she's the city's newest multi-millionaire.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Kane, recovering from broken ribs, practices with McDavid and Hyman
It's not yet clear when he will play, but power forward Evander Kane is getting close to returning to game action for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Deaths of man, woman in northeast Edmonton vehicle investigated as suspicious
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two Edmontonians Tuesday evening in the city's northeast.
-
Video of stabbing suspect in west Edmonton 'violent assault' released
Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.
Vancouver
-
Meet Genesis, the 25-year-old making history as Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2023
Tiana Swan has tried on many titles over the years—musical theatre performer, dancer, burlesque artist and, most recently, the gender-bending persona Genesis, winner of Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2023.
-
Three-day halt to bus service in Fraser Valley as strike action escalates
There will be no bus service in the Fraser Valley starting Thursday morning, as drivers continue to escalate job action.
-
Vancouver realtor says holding key rate could provide 'sense of stability' to slumping housing market
Many mortgage-holding homeowners are breathing a sigh of relief with news the Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate at 4.5 per cent.