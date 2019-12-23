WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Town of Hanover is seeing a lot more crime than in years past.

The Hanover Police Service’s 16 officers have responded to over 5,000 calls for service this year, amounting to the most calls ever responded to by the Hanover police in 80 years serving the region.

The numbers reflect a 15 per cent increase in calls from 2018. Crime and drug charges are also up 30 per cent over last year in the town of 8,500 people.

Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll says societal issues like mental health, poverty, homelessness and drug use are the largest contributing factors he sees to the rise in crime.

He says while there has been a rise in criminal activity in Hanover, he believes the numbers reflect better “community” policing, as well.

Knoll says people are tipping them off to more criminal activity than ever before, which is leading to a larger number of people being caught.