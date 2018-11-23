

It’s an age group often overlooked when it comes to mental health, but a new grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation is seeking to change that.

The $75,000 grant from OTF to the Mental Health Incubator For Disruptive Solutions (MINDS) of London-Middlesex will help transitional aged youth (18-24 years old) “find innovative solutions to address mental health and addiction issues.”

“Evidence from acute care and community sectors shows an increase in the number and acuity of mental health and addiction challenges experienced by our local transitional age youth (TAY),” says Dr. Arlene MacDougall in a release.

MINDS is a social innovation lab that aims to develop solutions to promote mental and emotional wellbeing and prevent mental illness and addictions in our community.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations.