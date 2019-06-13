

By Scott Miller, CTV London





You can forgive Deirdre O’Reilly for being asleep when her grandson, Ryan O'Reilly, won his first Stanley Cup Wednesday night.

She is 99 years old. But, when staff at the Seaforth Manor woke her up, she could hardly contain her joy.

“I am so proud of him, I can’t even put it into words”, says Ryan’s grandmother.

O’Reilly’s victory with the St. Louis Blues and his Conn Smythe award as the playoffs most valuable player, is all anyone is talking about in parts of Huron County.

O’Reilly grew up in the Varna/Brucefield area, but played hockey in Seaforth, Bayfield and Clinton.

Kids at his former elementary school in Seaforth wrote him letters Thursday morning, congratulating him on the Stanley Cup win.

Exactly when and where O’Reilly will bring the Cup home is unclear, but it will make a stop in Huron County.

One of the first stops will likely be Seaforth, so Deirdre can have a moment with her grandson and Lord Stanley.