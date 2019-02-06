

The award winning novel “Room,” written by London Emma Donoghue has been adapted into a play and will be premiered in London.

The Grand Theatre announced Wednesday that they will host the North American Premiere of “Room.”

The production is in collaboration with Mirvish Productions and the UK’s Covent Garden Productions.

It will premiere on March 10, 2020.

The novel has been adapted into a play with songs by Scottish songwriter Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett.

“Room” was also adapted into a film back in 2015 which won Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

Donoghue first published the novel in 2010.

"I couldn't be happier that my home city's own Grand Theatre is going to be the launch pad for the theatre version of ROOM in North America," said Donoghue in a release.