LONDON, ONT. -- The Grand Theatre is finding a way to provide some programming during its ongoing renovations.

It's called Fall Intermission and all events offered will be free.

On six consecutive Saturdays, beginning this Saturday, the theatre will offer Grand Walks with Daniel Bennett, the Grand’s technical director. He will take people on a walk with a special guest each week.

An audio podcast, accompanied by a map of the walk route, will encourage Londoners to get out and explore new neighbourhoods and landmarks.

Week 1 features Emma Donoghue taking people to her favourite spots in Wortley Village.

“We gave some thought about this concept of a Grand Intermission. When you are in the theatre, you use the intermission to grab a drink, chat about Act I, scour the material in the house program, meet your brand new seat neighbours, and re-connect with friends you see across the lobbies,” says Dennis Garnhum, artistic director of the Grand, in a news release.

The High School Project is now being revamped as an online master class for students, beginning the week of October 19.

“These fall offerings last slightly longer than a standard 20 minute intermission but will give us the opportunity to connect and re-connect with Londoners, give high school students interested in theatre a deeper dive into the process, introduce us to new faces, new neighbourhoods, and expand our collective definition of arts and culture,” Garnhum says.

The anchor of the programming will be an hour-long “un-opening” virtual celebration on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

“In what would have been the opening of our 50th season as a professional company, this unconventional hour will be full of updates and the unexpected and will be just what we need to connect with each other again, saysGarnhum.

For more information about the programs, visit the Grand Theatre website.