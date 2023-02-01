Grand Theatre announces departure of artistic director

Artistic director of London, Ont.'s Grand Theatre, Dennis Garnhum. (Source: Grand Theatre) Artistic director of London, Ont.'s Grand Theatre, Dennis Garnhum. (Source: Grand Theatre)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver