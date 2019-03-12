

Sean Irvine, CTV London





A casino next to the Huron County Playhouse and the Dark Horse Winery, near Grand Bend, is still a concept, but perhaps not as far-fetched as it was in January.

“There are so many amenities back here the casino is the next step to really promote the area and South Huron," South Huron Mayor George Finch explains.

Gateway Casinos has confirmed to CTV News it plans to visit the site being marketed by the Municipality of South Huron.

The mayor and South Huron’s CEO have been providing information to Gateway about the site, and sharing their belief it would be an economic driver for not only South Huron, but for neighbouring Lambton Shores too.

Grand Bend attractions are located in both jurisdictions, with the main beach clearly in Lambton Shores.

For its part, Gateway Casinos spokesperson Rob Mitchell says the casino plan is “attractive” and an ”interesting proposition, that we will review.”

However, he cautions talks are very preliminary, and stresses the priority for Gateway remains its existing slots operation in nearby Clinton, Ont.