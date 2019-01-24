

Scott Miller, CTV London





Can you picture a casino near Grand Bend? If you can, then you’re not alone.

South Huron council has started preliminary discussions with gaming officials and governing bodies to see if there’s mutual interest in building a casino near Grand Bend.

“South Huron is an established destination that attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year,” said Mayor George Finch.

“We will continue to work closely with neighbouring municipalities and partners to explore ideas that grow the regional tourism economy.”

In a news release, South Huron says their vision of a gaming facility would include everything from slot machines to gaming tables, along with restaurants and a hotel.

They believe a casino would compliment the tourism offerings that already exist in and around Grand Bend, including the Dark Horse Winery, Huron Country Playhouse and Grand Bend Motor Speedway.