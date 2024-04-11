Graduate teaching assistants on strike at Western

Graduate teaching assistants (GTA) at Western University are on strike.

According to Western, members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, Local 610 (PSAC610) walked away from the bargaining table Wednesday night and were in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

According to a post on the PSAC 610 website, the union is asking that all members of the Western community respect the strike by refusing to take up positions to proctor and mark exams.

The school said it had offered an hourly wage rate of $48.16, retroactive to Jan. 1 and an hourly wage rate of $51.10 by year four of the collective agreement.

As previously reported, the hourly pay for GTAs is $47.22 per hour.

Graduate students are full-time students and as of August 2023, approximately 2,000 wee employed on campus as graduate teaching assistants.

The university said it will remain open, and operations will continue as normal. The school said plans are in place to minimize any impact on students and colleagues across campus. However, people can expect delays due to picket lines and should give themselves extra time accessing campus.

The PSAC collective agreement expires on Aug. 31, 2023.