LONDON, ONT -- All Goodwill locations for the Ontario Great Lakes region will be closing as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“This is by far the toughest decision we have ever made,” said Michelle Quintyn, CEO of Goodwill Industries Ontario Great Lakes.

Goodwill Industries Ontario Great Lakes operates several locations across southwestern Ontario, including London.

The closures will be in place until further notice; however donation centres will remain open on reduced hours.

The move is based on the guidance of public health authorities, and recent government directives.

Donation centres will be open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.