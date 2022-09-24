Goodbye summer and hello autumn: Cool and wet weather on the way

Autumn has greeted London, Ont. with wind, rain, and cooler temperatures — and this weather isn’t going away anytime soon, with Saturday slated to kick off several days of rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s daytime high will reach 17 C, before the off and on wet weather in the afternoon gives way to a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 10 C.

On Sunday, Londoners can expect a high of 18 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms.

Overnight Sunday, the rain will continue and the low will dip down to 12 C.

For the start of the workweek, the high in London will reach 14 C and showers are once again expected.

Overnight Monday, the low will reach 10 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, London’s average high for this time of year is 19 C.

Here’s a look at your forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Cloudy and a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 12 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 13 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 16 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 18 C.