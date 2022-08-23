Goderich says goodbye to beloved mayor

Goderich will stand at attention in honour of John Grace on Tuedsay.

The town’s mayor was killed in a boating accident in Northern Ontario, on Au. 9. His death shocked the town and has left the community broken-hearted.

Grace served as a Goderich councillor and deputy mayor for 17 years. He’s been Goderich’s mayor since 2018 and was seeking another term this fall, before his untimely death.

A moment of silence will be held in Grace’s honour at 1:50. A single piper will mark Grace’s passing while local businesses close down for several minutes and stand at attention on Goderich’s Square.

A private funeral for the 64-year-old will be held at 2 p.m. at Lakeshore United Church. A public memorial is being planned for mid-September.