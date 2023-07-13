Goderich drone photographer's pic of Chi-Cheemaun adorns stamp

Rob Boyce got a call earlier this week from a nice lady from Canada Post, asking the strangest question.

“She was looking for me because she needed permission to use my image on a stamp. I was totally blown away. I’m like, ‘sure’,” said Boyce.

The Goderich-based drone photographer took pictures and video of the iconic Chi-Cheemaun ferry near Tobermory back in 2018 as part of a promotional rebranding campaign.

He thought that was it, until recently, when he was told his drone photo was to be emblazoned on a stamp, part of a series of stamps celebrating five iconic Canadian ferries.

“In all the years of doing photography, and drone work, I never, ever thought this would happen,” said Boyce.

The new stamp is a big deal for the Chi-Cheemaun too, which has been carrying passengers between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island since 1974.

“It’s wonderful that a 49-and-a-half-years-old, about to be 50-year-old vessel, which is not only still sailing, but sailing magnificently, is now recognized by the federal government and Canada Post,” said Carl Kuhnke, president and CEO of the Owen Sound Transportation Company.

The Chi-Cheemaun is part of Canada Post’s stamp series on iconic Canadian ferries. (Source: Canada Post)

Boyce, whose drone photography and video work has appeared in national commercials and major motion pictures, said he’s received more congratulations on his stamp photo than his other “larger” projects combined.

“It’s such a small project. It’s a stamp. Everything I normally do is on big screens, so it’s a little different. It’s cool, though,” said Boyce, who has been a drone photographer for the past 12 years.

The Chi-Cheemaun stamp is now in circulation. Kunhke said he’s putting it on all his Christmas cards this winter.

“This is the cheapest souvenir of the Chi-Cheemaun you’ll ever find, because you can’t get anything for a buck on our ship. In all seriousness, we’re thrilled,” said Kuhnke.

Goderich-based drone photographer, Rob Boyce, was seen taking pictures of the Chi-Cheemaun in 2018. (Source: Rob Boyce)