GM Canada announces mandatory vaccine policy, including CAMI in Ingersoll, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

General Motors Canada has announced that effective Dec. 12, all personnel, including those at the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, must be full vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a statement from the company, the policy applies to, “all GM Canada employees, including any contractors, vendors and visitors to the facilities.”

A release also says, “We are joining many other companies, from multiple sectors, supporting public-health initiatives to increase vaccination rates and further reduce the impact of COVID-19 across Canada,”

When it comes to consequences for non-compliance, the release says, “Exemptions and accommodations will be rare and will be evaluated on an individual basis.”

A similar policy was also announced Thursday by Stellantis, which impacts workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.