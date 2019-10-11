

A local couple has made a large financial donation to St. Joseph’s Health Care.

Bill and Lynne Gray donated $7.5 million, termed historic, to healthcare that will open a new clinical/research area at St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute.

Gray Centre for Mobility & Activity aims to promote people’s capacity to remain mobile throughout their lives, and live in good health.

The donation was announced on stage during St. Joseph’s Tribute Dinner.

The new centre is planned to help patients with musculoskeletal and neurological diseases, frail seniors as well as those with mental illness for whom mobility is challenged.

The centre will have the latest health care equipment and technologies so people can maintain a level of activity that promotes and sustains independence.