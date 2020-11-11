LONDON, ONT. -- A gas line break forced the evacuation of a North London, Ont. restaurant on Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to a construction site at 1703 Richmond Street, at the corner of Richmond and Fanshawe Park Road East at 11:55 a.m.

Initial reports indicated an excavator working at the site had hit the natural gas line.

Customers and staff inside the Five Guys restaurant were cleared from the building and appliances were turned off.

Enbridge Gas crews were called in to shut of supply to the line and make repairs.

There were no injuries and there was no fire as a result of the break.