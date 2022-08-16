Gas leak at northeast London strip mall prompts evacuations

Emergency crews are currently on scene in the Huron and Highbury area after a gas line was severed Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the Huron Heights Plaza in the southeast corner of the intersection. A two inch pipe burst behind the Talize store. Crews from Enbridge are currently on scene and are venting the pipe.

Some nearby stores and apartments had to be evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

(More to come)