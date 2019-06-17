

CTV London





The province is stepping up to help Lucan cover the costs of revamping a busy intersection, something many in the community have been hoping for.

The funding announcement came Monday morning from Minister of Infrastructure Monty McNaughton and Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek.

Construction will begin in 2020 and will see roads widened at the intersection of Richmond Street (Highway 4) and Saintsbury line.

Calls for a light at the intersection have been coming from the community for several months.

Lucan Biddulph and Middlesex County will cover $300,000 of the costs. The total cost for the project is likely to be just under $1-million.