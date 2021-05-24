LONDON, ONT. -- Residents needing a COVID-19 test in Middlesex-London were able to get one Victoria Day Monday.

London's two COVID-19 Assessment Centres were open with regular hours.

Appointments are available to book online by clicking here.

Meanwhile, starting Tuesday, Middlesex County will be offering free rides to vaccine appointments through Voyago Transportation for low-income residents in the region who can't afford one.

To book a ride, click here or call 1-888-465-0783.

The province and the Middlesex-London Health Unit will not be providing updated COVID-19 statistics Monday but will resume Tuesday.