Four new deaths as COVID-19 inpatients at LHSC climb to 166

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting another rise in the number of inpatients with COVID-19 and another record high, while four new related deaths were added.

LHSC says it is caring for 166 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 147 on Monday, while the number of patients in adult Critical Care has risen to 24. Six inpatients are in Children's Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric Critical Care.

Of those in hospital, 94 are being treated for COVID-19 while another 72 are being treated for other medical needs but have also tested positive. Meanwhile the number of COVID-positive staff continues to decline, dropping to 374 on Tuesday.

Still there are ongoing outbreaks in seven units at LHSC, including both University and Victoria hospitals.

At St. Joseph's Health Care 117 workers are positive, a slight increase since Monday, along with 50 patients/residents associated with their senior care facilities.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 191 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.

Those deaths include a man in his 90s associated with a long-term care home and three deaths not associated with a seniors' facility – a woman and man in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

Middlesex-London now has 2,746 active cases and has seen a total of 26,534 cases, with 23,514 resolved, and 274 related deaths.

As of Saturday, 1,024,046 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the London region.

Of those eligible over the age of five, 89.1 per cent have received at least one dose while 83.2 per cent are fully vaccinated, while more than half (54.1 per cent) of children ages five to 11 have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 90 new, 911 active, 9,298 total, 8,258 resolved, 129 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 50 new cases, 288 active, 5,012 total, 4,692 resolved, 27 deaths

Huron-Perth – 91 new, 1,337 active, 4,529 total, 3,114 resolved, 78 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 85 new, 712 active, 7,953 total, 7,142 resolved, 99 deaths (three new)

Across the province, Ontario health officials are reporting 4,183 people in hospital and at least 580 patients in the ICU.