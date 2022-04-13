Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school

A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”

Kristopher Seaman, 46, was initially charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in September 2019, but pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in an Owen Sound courtroom, on Monday.

The former teacher and coach was also sentenced on Monday and will spend the next 22 months behind bars for his actions, which included having sex with the student at school.

A publication ban limits evidence that may identify the student who was underage at the time of the sexual acts.