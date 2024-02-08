Former nanny to Royal Family reacts to cancer diagnosis of King Charles III

Jean Alice Rowcliffe spent Wednesday morning talking to members of North London Probus Club, and shared her story about her time working for the Royal Family.

"Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were looking for a nanny, and the college sent me as their representative, and we got on well, I was offered the position,” explained Rowcliffe.

Rowcliffe spent many years working with the Kents, meeting Queen Elizabeth II and her children, including at the time, Prince Charles.

"I was at the wedding for Charles and [Princess] Diana, but in a capacity as nanny. The nannies and the young children were all taken to Buckingham Palace, so we watched the wedding ceremony at the palace, but then we became a part of the wedding reception afterwards," shared Rowcliffe.

Having known the Royal Family on a personal level, Rowcliffe said she's heartbroken to hear the news of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

"I’m very sad about this, I think it's very tragic news, he's waited all his life to be in this position,” said Rowcliffe.

Jean Alice Rowcliffe talks to members of the North London Probus Club on Feb. 7, 2024 in London, Ont. about her story of working for the Royal Family. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Rowcliffe knows the impact on the king's immediate family — especially William, the Prince of Wales.

"He's got a lot he has to juggle, obviously. He's got his young family, he's very actively engaged with, he's got his wife recuperating, and now this with his father. Which is at any time a shock and hard news, but then he has to step up,” explained Rowcliffe.

Rowcliffe still maintains a close bond with the Kents, and plans to reach out in the coming days to offer her thoughts during this difficult time.

"I still see them, and they are in their 40s, and very close to me, good friends,” she said.

Rowcliffe was born in London, Ont. and has worked at both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. She is the only Canadian to have helped raise children in the Royal Family.