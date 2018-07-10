

CTV London





Former federal MP Joe Preston has officially thrown his name in the ring for St. Thomas mayor.

Preston made the announcement Tuesday on the steps of city hall.

“Today, I begin a positive journey to bring a message that we can do more together,” said Preston.

He was a member of parliament with the Conservative Party from 2004 to 2015, representing the riding of Elgin-Middlesex-London.

Preston touted his track record as a businessman to those in attendance.

“As an employer and local business owner, I know local taxpayers would like to see more growth in jobs and more housing development. I am listening to and agree with many that we can achieve more by working together to get more done. It will require someone capable who knows how to be an effective voice for St. Thomas.”

The election takes place Oct. 22.