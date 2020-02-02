LONDON, ONT. -- A man has life-threatening injuries following a fire in an apartment building on Walnut Street in London.

Emergency responders were called to the building at 85 Walnut St. Sunday over the noon hour.

A neighbour noticed smoke coming out the door of a unit on the second floor and called 911.

Crews broke down the door to gain access.

A neighbour tells CTV News she saw firefighters pull a man from the unit and perform CPR before he was rushed to hospital.

The complex is operated by London Middlesex Community Housing.