Male rushed to hospital following apartment fire
Published Sunday, February 2, 2020 1:47PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 2, 2020 1:59PM EST
Firefighters were called to 85 Walnut St. in London, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 following a fire that sent a man to hospital. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A man has life-threatening injuries following a fire in an apartment building on Walnut Street in London.
Emergency responders were called to the building at 85 Walnut St. Sunday over the noon hour.
A neighbour noticed smoke coming out the door of a unit on the second floor and called 911.
Crews broke down the door to gain access.
A neighbour tells CTV News she saw firefighters pull a man from the unit and perform CPR before he was rushed to hospital.
The complex is operated by London Middlesex Community Housing.