LONDON, Ont. - One person was taken to hospital following an early morning apartment fire in the city’s east end.

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at a complex at 1455 Trafalgar Street sometime around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on scene firefighters quickly brought a second-floor unit fire under control, although Platoon Chief Gary Mossburger confirmed damage to the one unit was substantial.

The building had to be evacuated and London transit buses were brought in to provide shelter for residents, however shortly after 7 a.m. residents were allowed to return to their units.

One person was taken to hospital with what police describe as minor injuries. A second person was also injured but did not require hospitalization.

It’s believed the man hospitalized sustained wounds to his hands and a foot.

A cause of the fire along with damages has not yet been determined.

A London police officer was guarding the scene this morning as fire and police officials determined how the investigation will proceed to determine a cause.

“None of our investigators entered the damaged unit this morning,” Mossburger says.

Witness describes scene

A man who says he pulled the fire alarm inside an east London three-storey apartment building, says “smoke was barreling down the hallway.”

The resident of the building declined to give his name.

He said he was awoken by a woman banging at his door, saying her father had been hurt in a fire in an apartment just below.

“It was bad,” he tells CTV News.

- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky