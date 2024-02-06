Former London Knight dies following accidental overdose
Former Toronto Maple Leaf forward Jason Spezza says his younger brother Matthew has died of an accidental overdose.
Jason Spezza, who is now an assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, wrote of his brother's death on Monday in a post on the Penguins' X account.
"On behalf of my family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my younger brother, Matthew, passed away due to an accidental overdose over the weekend," Spezza wrote. "My family and I are heartbroken and ask for privacy during this difficult time."
Matthew Spezza was 37. The former goaltender played 19 regular-season games in the OHL between 2004 and 2006 for the Kingston Frontenacs, Ottawa 67's, London Knights and Soo Greyhounds.
He was drafted in the eighth round by the Brampton Battalion in the OHL's 2002 entry draft.
"The league sends thoughts and condolences to the Spezza family along with those who were close to Matthew at this difficult time," the OHL said Monday in a statement.
Matthew Spezza also appeared in nine games for the QMJHL's St. John's Fog Devils, as well as 14 games for the IHL's Flint Generals between 2007 and 2009.
Jason Spezza, 40, played 1,248 games for the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Maple Leafs before entering the management ranks.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
BREAKING Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
What the future holds for the Monarchy following King Charles III's diagnosis
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
Canada needs time for 'deeper conversation' on assisted dying, mental health: Holland
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
Trudeau, Simon send wishes for quick recovery after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a chorus of well-wishers from Canada and around the world on Monday in wishing King Charles a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Dementia program developed out of University of Waterloo gets $1M in federal funding
A new dementia program developed out of the University of Waterloo is receiving nearly $1 million in federal funding.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
City committee recommends nearly $2-million incentives for EV parts plant
A city committee is recommending council approve nearly $1.9--million dollars in incentives to a Korean company set to build an electric vehicle parts plant in Windsor.
-
South east Windsor investigation leads to road closures
No details are available other than the 3600 block of Byng Rd. is closed.
-
Overnight fire in downtown Windsor
Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Brant Ave. near Wyandotte Street around 2 a.m.
Barrie
-
Barrie business to leave city to make expansion plans a reality
A Barrie business now into its second generation of ownership may be forced to leave the city in order to meet its expansion goals.
-
Driver loses life as ATV crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe
Two men were riding on an ATV in southwestern Lake Simcoe when they fell through the ice.
-
'We've pulled six machines out,' Police warn of unstable ice conditions on Lake Simcoe
The York Region Police Marine Unit is warning people to stay off Lake Simcoe because of the inconsistency in ice thickness.
Northern Ontario
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING End of community fridge not an end to services, Parkdale Food Centre says
The Parkdale Food Centre is telling patrons that the closure of its community fridge this week will not mean a reduction in services for people in need.
-
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
-
Trans allies gather in Ottawa to protest visit by Alberta premier
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's west end: police
One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
-
Greater Toronto housing market tightens as home sales surge 37% in January: board
Greater Toronto home sales soared 37 per cent last month compared with the same month a year ago as lower borrowing costs associated with fixed-rate mortgages lured some buyers back to the market.
-
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Montreal
-
4 fires in 2 hours: Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after four fires broke out within two hours of each other.
-
Montreal police officer injured in hit-and-run while investigating report of stolen vehicle
A search is underway for a suspect after Montreal police say an officer was injured in a hit-and-run while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec government to spend $870 million to replace Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, but some sports economists say they're skeptical of the government's case.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
A number of schools and universities in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are closed Tuesday.
-
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Bar, vendor at Sherbrook Inn shut down, future uncertain
The future of a West Broadway drinking establishment is uncertain. The bar and vendor at the Sherbrook Inn are shut down. Signs say they are closed until further notice.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
Calgary
-
Record surge in insolvencies a 'problematic' sign of small-business closures
A report from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released Friday found 4,810 businesses filed insolvencies in 2023.
-
Train cars derail near Brooks, Alta., resulting in road closure
Part of a freight train derailed near Brooks, Alta., on Monday.
-
Whopping 352 charges laid against 3 people in Calgary fraud investigation
Three people are facing hundreds of charges after a complex fraud investigation by Calgary police.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
Major northeast intersection closed as police investigate collision that injures officer
A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast is closed after a collision late Monday afternoon between a police cruiser and another vehicle sent one officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Oilers say they're ignoring lengthy win streak as they prepare to potentially tie it in Vegas
Now that the National Hockey League all-star break is out of the way, the Edmonton Oilers' two biggest stars say they want to return to the task at hand: Winning as many games as they can in their quest to cement playoff positioning and not letting something like, say, tying a record NHL winning streak distract them.
Vancouver
-
'Shooting flames, lots of smoke': Burnaby house engulfed in fire
Smoke billowed from a house in Burnaby as it was engulfed in flames Monday evening.
-
Experts doubt foreign buyer ban extension will help affordability
Over the weekend, Ottawa quietly extended its foreign homebuyer ban until 2027. But some experts question whether it will make any difference to affordability in the Lower Mainland.
-
Video shows dozens of rats feasting in Vancouver park
A video making the rounds on social media shows dozens of rats scurrying about a small downtown park near Burrard Station in Vancouver.