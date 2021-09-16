Forest City Film Festival ready to hit the big screen again

London, Ont. -

The Forest City Film festival is returning this year with a new hybrid version. It’s running from October 19 to 30 and you can catch it in person or online.

Dorothy Downs, the executive director of the festival, says all 95 productions have connections to southwestern Ontario, and there will be workshops as well.

“Eleven feature films altogether and then a ton of short films,” says Downs. “We also have a music video night at 100 Kellogg Lane, and we’ve got talks here and at RBC Place with really, really well-known and highly successful industry people like Emma Donoghue and David Shore.”

All of the films are being shown on the big screen at the Wolf Performance Hall in downtown London. But if you attend, you need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“Everybody has to be double vaccinated if they’re going to come live,” says Downs. “If you’re not double vaccinated then we have all of the programming available for you to watch from the comfort of your own home.”

More details are available on the festival's website.

“We are so excited about bringing people back into the theatre,” says Downs, “Come out and enjoy a film on a big screen.”