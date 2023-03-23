Fog advisory ends for the London region
A fog advisory that covered most of southern Ontario has been lifted.
Poor driving conditions were reported Thursday morning throughout the region as dense fog spread across area roads.
Temperatures for the next few days will be slightly above seasonal with more rain possible on the weekend.
Here's a look at the forecast:
Thursday: Periods of rain ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9.
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 8.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Traffic flowing through fog in London, Ont. on March 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Shaedon Sharpe helps lead Blazers past Jazz to halt 6-game skid
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case
The Manhattan district attorney investigating Donald Trump rebuffed U.S. House Republicans' request Thursday for documents and testimony about the case, dismissing it as an "unprecedented inquiry" with no legitimate basis.
Han Dong resigns from Liberal caucus, denies interference allegations
Han Dong has announced he will be sitting as an independent MP after being the subject of allegations involving interference by China in Canadian affairs.
Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
Zellers opens a dozen stores in Canada amid wave of nostalgia and price sensitivity
Canadian retail chain Zellers marked its official comeback on Thursday, opening a dozen stores in Ontario and Alberta and launching a new website.
In pictures: A look at past U.S. presidential addresses to Parliament
United States President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech to Parliament on Friday, becoming the ninth president to address Canadians in Ottawa. Here's a look back at past presidential speeches and the eras that defined them.
Foreign mothers of Canadian children seek escape from detention camp
A group of lawyers is racing against the clock to get Canadian children and their foreign-born mothers onto a plane that will soon be dispatched to repatriate detainees from prison camps in northeast Syria.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.
-
Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
Windsor
-
Arson suspect sought after LaSalle house fire
LaSalle police are looking for a suspect in a house fire that was deemed intentionally set.
-
Police seek driver after hit-and-run crash in Walkerville
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver after a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Walkerville.
-
Cash and drugs seized from Windsor home
Two people are charged after an investigation by Windsor’s Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit. Officers seized over $25,000 in cash and drugs from a home in the 1100 block of Church Street on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 5 years in jail for fatal hit-and-run in Bradford
A Bradford man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for his role in a deadly collision last summer.
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
-
Novice driver nabbed by RIDE
A RIDE program at 1 a.m. March 23 stopped a driver in the Greenwood and Robert streets area of Shelburne.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleaner
A Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
Sutcliffe: LeBreton Flats 'not the only scenario' for NHL rink
Ottawa's mayor says although LeBreton Flats would be a great location for a new rink for the Ottawa Senators, there are other possible locations for a new NHL arena in the city.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 near Belleville, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed in both directions east of Belleville, Ont. due to a fatal collision, OPP said Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Man goes missing after escaping from explosion, fire at Richmond Hill home
Police are searching for a 'vulnerable' young man last seen exiting his Richmond Hill, Ont. residence after an explosion and subsequent house fire.
-
Boy, 12, charged after alleged armed robbery, attempted stabbing in Pickering
A 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly trying to stab a male and attempting to steal a computer this week in Pickering.
-
Ontario will table its 2023 budget Thursday. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the 2023 Ontario budget being tabled Thursday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
-
One week later: Rescuers continue search for victims in rubble of Old Montreal fire
It's been one week since a devastating fire tore through a historic building in Old Montreal, killing at least four.
-
Sex assault victim of ex-PQ legislator Harold LeBel wants her identity made public
The victim in the sexual assault case involving ex-Parti Québécois member Harold LeBel has asked a judge to lift a publication ban on her identity. The woman asked Quebec Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur today to lift the ban on April 18, when a documentary about her case is scheduled to be released.
Atlantic
-
Staff members stabbed at N.S. high school released from hospital; student remains in custody
Two staff members who were stabbed at a Halifax-area high school have been released from hospital, while the student accused in the stabbing remains in custody.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia expected to table budget today with focus on health care – again
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives will table the second budget of their mandate today, and the focus is expected once again to be on health care.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg council votes to rename Bishop Grandin roadways
Winnipeg's city council has voted unanimously in favour of renaming several roadways currently named after a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
City council takes 'first step' towards potential sale of Portage Place Mall
Winnipeg's city council has voted on moving forward with the potential sale of Portage Place Mall to True North.
-
More nurses resign from sexual assault program at HSC
A day after four nurses resigned from a department at the Health Sciences Centre, more have followed suit.
Calgary
-
Spring thaw: Calgary crews working to clear flooded streets and sidewalks
The City of Calgary is facing a barrage of calls to remove pools of water unable to drain down city catch basins due to a buildup of ice.
-
Only 27 per cent of Alberta knee replacement surgeries were done on time in 2022: CIHI
If you were an Albertan waiting for a knee replacement in 2022 and you're still waiting, you're not alone.
-
Calgary convenience store fined $10K for selling vaping products to minors
The ownership and manager of a northeast Calgary convenience store have been fined a total of $10,000 for selling vaping products to minors.
Edmonton
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
-
Ashley Ryan, wife of fallen EPS officer, drops puck at charity game for mental health
Wearing her husband's police jacket, Ashley Ryan walked to centre ice at a charity hockey game in Spruce Grove, Alta., Wednesday night. She, a paramedic, then dropped the puck on the matchup that Brett was planning to referee.
-
Pope Francis' tour came with a minimum $55-million price tag for Ottawa
A family member of residential school survivors says the minimum $55-million price tag for Pope's visit to Canada last year feels like another slap in the face for Indigenous people.
Vancouver
-
Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMP
One man is in critical condition in hospital after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
-
Break-in suspect was also wanted Canada-wide, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say a man they arrested last week for breaking into a home was also wanted by Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster police and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
-
Canadians still waiting significantly longer for surgeries than before pandemic: report
Three years after the start of the pandemic, surgical backlogs and wait times are only just starting to improve, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, with patients still waiting significantly longer for surgeries than they did before the pandemic.