LONDON, ONT -- The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) say there is current flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent with floodwaters over the road in several locations.

All non-essential traffic should avoid the area.

Gale Warning remains in effect for Western Lake Erie, with current forecasts suggested to peak around 2:00 p.m. says LTVCA.

LTVCA says that winds could reach 75 km/hr from the southwest with gusts of 115 km/hr at that time.

In the afternoon, winds are also expected to switch more westerly. When this occurs, flooding will also drop off in the area.

“People are being asked to avoid the area. The waves on the lakes can be strong, and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline. Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children especially should be kept away from the water,” says LTVCA.