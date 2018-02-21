Featured
Flood warning ends but flood watch continues: UTRCA
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:18AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2018 5:45PM EST
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has dropped its flood warning for the area, although a flood watch remains in effect.
But we're not out of the woods just yet.
While some watercourses are returning to normal levels fairly quickly, some levels will remain high into the weekend.
Residents are still being urged to stay away from any body of water.
Meanwhile, the city of London has reopened some streets following the massive rainfall and melt we received.
They include:
- Wonderland Road in all directions
- Riverside Drive
- Hamilton Road between Commissioners Road and Clarke Road
- Windermere Road, west of Adelaide Street
- Cavendish Crescent and Wyatt Street
The following roads remain closed:
- Walnut Street
- Dingman Road between Old Victoria Street and Highbury Road
- Westminster Road east of Wonderland Road
All road closure information can be found at apps.london.ca/RightOfWay/