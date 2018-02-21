

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has dropped its flood warning for the area, although a flood watch remains in effect.

But we're not out of the woods just yet.

While some watercourses are returning to normal levels fairly quickly, some levels will remain high into the weekend.

Residents are still being urged to stay away from any body of water.

Meanwhile, the city of London has reopened some streets following the massive rainfall and melt we received.

They include:

Wonderland Road in all directions

Riverside Drive

Hamilton Road between Commissioners Road and Clarke Road

Windermere Road, west of Adelaide Street

Cavendish Crescent and Wyatt Street

The following roads remain closed:

Walnut Street

Dingman Road between Old Victoria Street and Highbury Road

Westminster Road east of Wonderland Road

All road closure information can be found at apps.london.ca/RightOfWay/