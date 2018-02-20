

CTV London





It could be a soggy couple of days for the region.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for London and area as we could see up to 75 mm by Wednesday.

Several conservation authorities have issued flood warnings, including the Kettle Creek CA.

“With another 10-15 mm of rain expected today flooding is imminent or already occurring throughout much of the watershed – especially in flood prone centres including Confederation Park in Belmont, and Parkins Avenue, V. A. Barrie Park and Waterworks Park in St. Thomas,” says Kettle Creek Conservation Authority’s water conservation supervisor Jennifer Dow in a news release.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority says the watershed has already received an average of 20 mm of rain, forecasts are calling for an additional 20 mm to 40 mm over the next 36 hours.

Residents should stay away from all bodies of water.

A boating ban is in place on the Thames River until the end of the week.

The City of London is reminding homeowners to prepare for and protect against basement and yard flooding.

• If you have a backwater valve and/or sump pump, ensure they are in good working order and are operational during this time

• Keep your drains unobstructed – do not pour grease down the drain or flush objects down the toilet

• Throughout the year take a look around your property to make sure the ground is sloping away from your house and downspouts are extended four to six feet away from the house. Direct your downspouts where water can be easily absorbed, such as your lawn or flower bed.

• Inspect your basement walls and floor for cracks.

Several streets and roads are closed around the region because of flooding.

In Oxford County, part of Highway 2 at the west end of Dundas Street is closed by the overhead railway crossing.

In Huron County, C Line Road south of Wroxeter between McDonald Line and Johnston Line is shut down, Currie Line west of Blyth between Moncrieff Road and Westfield Road, and Scott Line northwest of Blyth between Westfield Road and Nature Centre Road