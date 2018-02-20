

CTV London





Several streets and roads are closed around the region because of flooding.

The following streets in London are closed because of high water levels.

• Hamilton Road between Commissioners and Clarke Roads

• Dingman Road between Old Victoria and Highbury Roads

• Westminster Road east of Wonderland Road

• Third Street between Dundas Street and Parkhurst Avenue

• Pine Street at Hume Street and Adelaide Street

• Hume Street at Sycamore Street

In Oxford County, part of Highway 2 at the west end of Dundas Street is closed by the overhead railway crossing as well as Oxford Road 19 in Norwich Township and Oxford Road 22 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

In Huron County, C Line Road south of Wroxeter between McDonald Line and Johnston Line is shut down, Currie Line west of Blyth between Moncrieff Road and Westfield Road, and Scott Line northwest of Blyth between Westfield Road and Nature Centre Road.

Residents are being urged to stay away from any body of water as it may be fast moving and frigid.