Flood victims band together to demand action in Sarnia, Ont.

The flood damage basement of David Wood is seen on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Submitted) The flood damage basement of David Wood is seen on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Submitted)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver