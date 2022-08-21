'Flames were 60 feet high'; Barn fire causes $2M in damage ahead of harvest season
The flames and glow could be seen for kilometres.
"That silo is 60 feet high and the flames were at the top of that," says Chad Fennell, whose barn caught fire late Saturday night near Newbury, Ont.
Fennell was on vacation with his family in Kapuskasing, Ont. and got a call near 11 p.m. as he was getting into bed.
"My neighbor that was baling some straw called me and said 'your barn’s on fire and it’s really bad'", says Fennell.
"The phone calls kept rolling, so I popped in my truck, packed my family up and drove till I got here."
After a nearly 10 hour drive, he returned home to find his property in ruins.
More than 50 fire fighters from Newbury Fire, Brooke-Alvinston Fire and South West Middlesex Fire Department (SWMFD) responded and worked through the night pouring 73,500 gallons of water on the blaze.
"We're estimating the loss of $2 million," says Colin Shewell, Middlesex Fire Coordinator, and SWMFD chief.
"But with the great work of our firefighters we're able to contain the fire and limit the damage to that it could have been a lot worse. They spent all night there, and this is a great example of mutual aid with our partners. Not only in our county, but in Lambton county as well."
Throughout the morning neighbours and friends have been arriving at his farm to show support and offer help in any way they can. Overnight between 15-20 people showed up at the farm.
"They were getting the water sorted out for the cattle," says Fennell.
"My employees, neighbours and friends floated my high hoe down here and worked until six in the morning with the fire department trying to get everything shut down and see what they could save a lot of stuff. The fire department and all my friends, employees and family worked really f---ing hard last night."
Fennell was told by the fire investigator that the blaze is believed to be started in the feed room.
"Even if I was here, there's nothing anybody could have done once it started because it just went up so quick," says Fennell.
He has insurance, although he isn’t sure what will be covered. As he comes to grips with what happened, he now has worries about what is next.
"We got a few problems here," says Fennell.
"I’ve got no grain storage for the fall. I got not nearly enough winter feed for the cattle and I'm missing some key implements that I are go-to implements. It’s going to be a bit of an uphill battle here."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nunavut water shortage shows lack of infrastructure funding: researcher
A water shortage in Nunavut has prompted the region’s territorial government to declare a state of emergency, leading experts to re-evaluate water infrastructure in areas they say lack necessary funding.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
Liz Cheney vows to oppose Republican candidates who deny Donald Trump's election loss
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed on Sunday to oppose Republican candidates who back former U.S. President Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election and declared Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley 'unfit' for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results.
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
Kitchener
-
Guitar enthusiasts return to Elmira after three-year hiatus
Music flowed through the Elmira Vintage Guitar Show on Saturday as the event made a return for the first time in three years due to a pandemic hiatus.
-
A tragic child’s death, a sanctioned encampment site and multiple fires: Top stories of the week
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
Windsor
-
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car
Philip Wyllie is speaking out after he was hit and dragged by a car while on his bicycle in Windsor.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Barrie
-
Police close part of Highway 9 following fatal collision
Police in Caledon have blocked off a section of Highway 9 near Highway 50 following a fatal collision.
-
SIU investigating after officer shoots suspect during arrest in Orillia
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after police in Orillia shot a man while attempting to make an arrest.
-
Ukraine calls on Canada to shelve turbine exemption as German chancellor to visit
As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to arrive in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing renewed calls from Ukraine to cancel a permit allowing turbines repaired in Montreal to be sent back to a Russian energy giant.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Manitoulin Island
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Manitoulin Island on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Ottawa
-
'Go home!': Residents protest TUPOC group remaining at Ottawa church
Residents are urging members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave a historic Ottawa church this weekend, as the group remains at the church three days after the owner moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the city of Ottawa's municipal election campaign.
-
Eviction watch at St. Brigid's Church and Capital Pride returns with in-person events: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
-
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
-
Toronto man wanted on first-degree murder charge, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Thousands without power as thunderstorms rumble southern Quebec
Montreal's intense heat turned electric Sunday night as the city was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Officials say endangered North Atlantic Right whale entangled off New Brunswick
Officials say if the whale is located again, efforts will be made to disentangle it by mammal response teams who are on standby.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
Winnipeg
-
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
-
'He didn't deserve this': family of latest homicide victim hold vigil
Family and friends of Brian Edward Anderson held a memorial walk and candlelight vigil Saturday to honour Winnipeg's 32nd homicide victim of 2022.
-
'They're absolutely heartbroken': hospital crisis continues in Lynn Lake
Residents in Lynn Lake are frustrated and heartbroken that they cannot see their loved ones in long-term hospital care who have been transferred an 8 hour drive away to Flin Flon.
Calgary
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
'The most Alberta thing I've ever seen in my life': Country Thunder kicks up some dust downtown
Saturday night, Country Thunder wasn’t confined to the concert area inside the fences at Fort Calgary.
-
Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary
A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
LOVE LOCAL
LOVE LOCAL | 'Really exceptional': Edmonton restaurant receives high praise from New York Times reporter
A local restaurant is basking in renewed fanfare after being featured in a national newsletter sent by the New York Times.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Vancouver
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Merritt ER the latest to close due to limited staff availability
Emergency room closures in the B.C. Interior continued this weekend, with Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt the latest to shut down due to lack of staff.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.