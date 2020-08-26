LONDON, ONT. -- It is a symbol of hope for more than 420 million people around the world who are diabetic.

After being damaged by vandals in June for the second time in its 30-year history, the Flame of Hope has been re-ignited.

Repairs to the igniter and burner took longer than expected.

Grant Maltman, the curator at Banting House, says it was due to COVID.

“The parts took a while to come in and we're really glad they finally did so we can get it up and running again,” he says.

A fundraising campaign was needed to make the repairs. In the coming weeks some security measures will be added at Banting House.

“Out of a negative a real positive came out of this,” says Maltman. “We surpassed our goal of $20,000 and what the public was telling us is fix the flame, get some security cameras, get some extra lighting so this doesn't happen again and that's what we intend to do."

There will be a formal re-lighting of the flame on November 14, which is also World Diabetes Day.

“It coincides with Sir Frederick Banting’s birthday which is always a nice connection for us, but also helps us kick off our 100th anniversary celebrations, which have been put on hold because of COVID,” says Maltman.