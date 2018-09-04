Featured
Five Winnipeg men charged following home invasion near Western
File
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 4:43PM EDT
Two people suffered minor injuries and five men are facing charges after a home-invasion style break and enter on Essex Street.
Police say the men, armed with a handgun and a crowbar, barged into the home and identified themselves as London police officers.
Two men inside were assaulted.
The suspects fled but were arrested nearby following a foot chase.
The five men are charged with:
• Break and enter;
• Assault causing bodily harm;
• Assault with a weapon;
• Impersonating a peace officer
They appeared in court Tuesday.