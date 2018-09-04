

Two people suffered minor injuries and five men are facing charges after a home-invasion style break and enter on Essex Street.

Police say the men, armed with a handgun and a crowbar, barged into the home and identified themselves as London police officers.

Two men inside were assaulted.

The suspects fled but were arrested nearby following a foot chase.

The five men are charged with:

• Break and enter;

• Assault causing bodily harm;

• Assault with a weapon;

• Impersonating a peace officer

They appeared in court Tuesday.