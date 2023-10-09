Five people taken to hospital, including one by air ambulance, after serious crash in Elgin County

A two-vehicle crash on a winding curve in Elgin County sent five people to hospital Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. first responders were called to a section of Sparta Line just east of Sparta, Ont. for a head-on collision between two cars. Ornge Air Ambulance arrives at London Health Sciences Centre with one patient from a crash east of Sparta, Ont. on Monday Oct. 9, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Multiple ambulances were called to take four patients to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, and an Ornge air ambulance was also brought in to transport one patient to London Health Sciences Centre.

Four of the people involved were from the black car, including the one transported by air. Four members of a black car were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a serious crash east of Sparta, Ont. on Monday Oct. 9, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

The driver of the white car was the lone occupant.

OPP closed a section of Sparta Line between Chestnut Grove and Pulley Rd. while an investigation was underway, and re-opened later Monday after the scene was cleaned up.

It was later confirmed by OPP that all injuries were non-life threatening.